Congress’ true colours now exposed before people: AAP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party State President Prithvi Reddy, who participated in the massive protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party at Freedom Park against the conditions put forth for the five guarantees of the state Congress government, while talking to reporters said, “Due to the Congress’s five guarantee conditional schemes, their true colors has been exposed in front of the people of the state. They have copied Aam Aadmi Party’s model of Delhi and Punjab, gave false assurances to people and have come to power in an incorrect way. Prithvi Reddy expressed his indignation that the Congress party is deceiving the people of the state by lying and imposing various conditions and not fulfilling the promises.

“Gruhajyothi, Gruhakshmi and other guarantees of the government are nothing but programs to make the poor, poorer. We are fulfilling all these guarantees in a scientific manner in Delhi and Punjab states. Our education and health revolution is a model comparable at the international level. But the Congress government here does not talk about government education and healthcare system. The ministers here cannot provide any guarantee about the guarantees given by the government. It’s a shame that everyone is making statements day in and day out and creating a lot of confusion,” Prithvi Reddy lashed out at the Congress government.

The party’s working president Mohan Dasari took part in the protest and warned that “Today we have protested only symbolically and if the government continues to show similar indolence, there will be severe protests across the state.” Hundreds of activists including media moderator Jagadish V Sadam, Bangalore city president Dr. Satish Kumar, Suresh Rathod, Usha Mohan, Jagadish Chandra, Sitaram Gundappa, Gopal, Rajasekhar Doddanna, Umesh Pillay Gowda, Gopinath, Sasikumar Aradhya, Mahalakshmi, Pushpa Keshav participated in the protest.