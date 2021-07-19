Congress 'Vaccinate Karnataka' campaign receives over 50,000 entries

Bengaluru: "Vaccinate Karnataka" campaign, launched last month by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, aimed at promoting vaccination in Karnataka through children of the State, has received over 50,000 entries on its closing day.

The "Vaccinate Karnataka" competition invited school-going children to make a two-minute video on vaccination against Covid-19. The 100 best videos will be given an Android tablet each.

The campaign which accepted entries till July 15, received entries from Bengaluru district (14,084), followed by Belgaum (10,862), Mysuru (7,026),Dakshina Kannada (4,741), Kalaburagi (4,614), Chitradurga (2414), Hassan (2030), and Shimoga (2,000).

Apart from the competition, the campaign also focused on engaging over one crore people on social media platforms in just about 27 days.

Making an appeal to the people, Shivakumar said that the primary objective of this campaign was to engage students in a constructive activity.

He also called upon students across the State to prompt parents and other adults to get vaccinated and curb the further spread of Covid-19. He asked them to find creative ways of spreading awareness about the vaccination.

Students from all parts of Karnataka participated in the competition and shared their videos through social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka.

The "Vaccinate Karnataka" campaign which aimed at spreading a positive message about the vaccine and tried to quell cynicism brought by the

pandemic, received a total of 52,729 entries, among which 100 winners were announced on the campaign's website.

Shivakumar further said that he was extremely proud of the children who participated in the campaign with such enthusiasm.

With more than 80% of the adult population needing to be vaccinated, he also asked people to avoid large gatherings till herd immunity is achieved.