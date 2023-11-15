Controversy Surrounds Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In the wake of allegations of electricity theft, miscreants targeted the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) office, posting derogatory 'Electricity Thief Kumaraswamy' posters. This comes after a vigilance team from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) filed an FIR against former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the allegation. The posters were found at midnight on Tuesday, prompting a visit from Srirampura Police who removed the posters.

The controversy stems from a BESCOM vigilance team's visit to Kumaraswamy's residence, during which he was questioned about the alleged electricity theft. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the former Chief Minister, with BESCOM officials considering the imposition of fines.

Security measures at Kumaraswamy's JP Nagar residence have been heightened as a precautionary step in light of the escalating situation.

The turmoil began when Karnataka Congress accused Kumaraswamy of illegally drawing power to illuminate his JP Nagar residence during the festival of Deepavali. Although Kumaraswamy acknowledged the charges, he shifted the blame onto workers from a private decorator, expressing his willingness to pay any fines imposed by BESCOM.

The incident took a political turn as miscreants, suspected to be associated with Congress, resorted to defacing the JDS headquarters with the provocative posters. Despite the removal of the posters by local authorities, no formal case has been registered in connection with this act.

The controversy gained traction when a video circulated on social media depicting Kumaraswamy's brightly lit house during Deepavali, with a power line seemingly drawn from an electricity pole. The subsequent initiation of action by BESCOM came after Congress shared the video on social media platforms.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar weighed in on the matter, labelling the power theft as illegal and asserting that BESCOM officials would take appropriate action against Kumaraswamy. The situation remains fluid as the former Chief Minister faces both public scrutiny and potential legal repercussions.