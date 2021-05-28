Coronavirus can impact your eye too

The first case of COVID-19 was reported by an eye doctor in Wuhan city in China. Then it's no coincidence that while COVID is mainly a respiratory disease, there are many eye conditions where the effects of COVID may be seen.



One of the complications of COVID is the presence of blood clots. They can be found in small and medium as well as big blood vessels. That is why doctors usually add an anticoagulant drug in the treatment of coronaviru.

As far as the eyes are concerned tiny blood clots may be found in the retina which is the tissue at the back of the eyeball. The patients may or may not notice this. If noticed, the patient may find that the vision in one eye is a bit less or substantially less. In such a situation it is important that the patient reaches his nearest eye doctor at the earliest for proper treatment.

Another side effect of COVID may be inflammation of the inner parts of the eye, called uveitis and retinitis. It must be remembered that these are rare conditions. Coronavirus generally affects the lungs and, to a lesser extent, the gastrointestinal system.

The role of steroids is very central to the treatment of COVID complications. While in the initial stages of the infection steroids can play very harmful role, especially in the first week of the disease. The same steroid medications can be lifesaving to the patient in the presence of a complication called cytokines storm. Hence, it is very important that steroids which are life savers should be taken strictly under the direction of a doctor.

The topic of black fungus is very prominent nowadays. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that does not affect most normal people. It affects very few people and is an extremely rare disorder even today. However, after COVID infection one category of patients are at higher risk of black fungus. These are patients who have suffered severe lung damage and, as a result, would have oxygen through the nasal tubes. Those patients on ventilators and those who have taken steroid tablets and those who have diabetes are at increased risk of black fungus.

One need not fear or spread panic with respect to this fungal infection. It is important and adequate that patients who have any pain or trouble in their eyes or sinus or central nervous system should visit their family doctor very early.

While statistics is not available on this topic, in my estimation black fungus cases are less than 0.01 percent.

So as a country and as a people we are awaiting for the pandemic to subside. Meanwhile, it is sufficient if we are alert, follow all the safety guidelines and keep in close touch with your family doctor at the beginning of any unusual or abnormal symptoms.

(The author is Regional Head, Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Bengaluru)