Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands

Bengaluru: AAP demands that the corrupt agriculture minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately for taking bribes of about Rs 6-8Lakhs every month from authorities and staff of the agriculture department.

At the press conference held in Bengaluru, Party's vice president Mohan Dasari said that the agriculture minister is demanding Rs 6-8 Lakhs every month from the department authorities must be dismissed immediately before people ask what is the share of D K Shivakumar in this. He demanded that a suo- moto case must be registered with the Lokayukta and an investigation must be conducted.

The Government must protect those brave authorities who have raised complaints against the minister to the governor of the state. CM and DCM should personally examine the matter and take necessary actions. Else, he warned that AAP will hold a massive protest.

Siddaramaiah had previously campaigned throughout the state against the previous CM for 40% commission BJP government. Now, the BJP government has gone and the Congress government is in power. Corruption and commission practice are still prevalent like before. There is no change. He expressed his disappointment saying that even after knowing the struggles of the farmers, the ministers have indulged in corruption in the agriculture department.

Mohan Dasari suggested that similar to how the guarantees given in Delhi and Punjab for government schools and hospitals were copied, they must also copy and implement the anti-corruption stand followed by these governments.

7 Assistant Directors of Agriculture of Mandya District have written a letter to the Governor against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. The complaint explained that the Agriculture Minister is putting pressure through the Joint Director of Agriculture of Mandya district to demand Rs. 6-8 lakhs from each officer and staff.

Mandya, Malavalli, Krishnarajpet, Pandavapur, Nagamangala and Maddur Taluk Assistant Director of Agriculture and staff have submitted a written complaint.