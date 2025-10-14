Coursera showcases next-gen AI-powered learning innovations at Bengaluru Connect 2025

Bengaluru Coursera, Inc., a leading global online learning platform, hosted its second regional Coursera Connect event in Bengaluru last week, bringing together leaders from academia, government, and industry to discuss the future of learning and work in an AI-first world.

At the event, Coursera unveiled several new and expanded AI-powered product innovations designed to make learning more personalized, scalable, and impactful. Role Play is a new course activity that enables learners to build essential soft skills through dynamic, real-world interactions with AI personas. Coursera also announced the expansion of Course Builder, its GenAI-powered authoring platform that helps institutions design high-quality courses, integrate hands-on tools, and build assessments with greater speed and precision. The company introduced Skill Tracks, data-driven learning paths mapped to specific roles that guide learners from foundational knowledge to expert proficiency.

Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, delivered the keynote address and inaugurated the event, setting the stage with a vision for the state’s education transformation. He outlined Karnataka’s efforts to embed skill-based learning directly into technical curricula and align education with industry needs, supported by significant investments and infrastructure development. He highlighted initiatives such as job-readiness training with apprenticeship opportunities for students and the establishment of nine Centres of Excellence for skilling to strengthen state-run colleges. Dr. Sudhakar also stressed the importance of faculty development as core to this transformation and called for deeper collaboration between industry and academia to ensure education remains aligned with evolving workforce needs. He further spoke about the state’s tailored education policy, designed to complement the National Education Policy (NEP), and emphasized the importance of equipping students with AI skills not just for coding but for solving real-world challenges across disciplines — a shift he described as essential to driving innovation and inclusive growth in Karnataka.

“Karnataka has long been a leader in technology and innovation, and is now taking thoughtful steps to advance education and skills. As the state reimagines technical education and integrates AI-driven skills into its learning ecosystem, we see tremendous opportunity to support this vision,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera. “Through deep partnerships across government, academia, and industry, and with the power of AI-powered learning tools, we’re committed to preparing learners in Karnataka with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.”