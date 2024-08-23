Court issues summons to Revanna & 8 others in kidnap case

Mysuru: In a significant development, the 42nd ACMM Court in Bengaluru has issued summons to nine individuals, including prominent political figures H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, in connection with a kidnapping case involving a woman from KR Nagar in Mysore district. The accused have been ordered to appear in person before the court on August 28.

The summons have also been issued to other accused individuals, namely Satish Babu, Manugowda, K.A. Rajagopal, H.K. Sujay, H.N. Madhu, S.T. Keerthy, and Ajith Kumar. Notably, the summons exclude charges under Section 364A of the IPC, which pertains to kidnapping for ransom.

This case has garnered significant attention, particularly after the SIT officers filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the anticipatory bail granted by the High Court to BhavaniRevanna, one of the primary accused. The Supreme Court, upon hearing the petition, issued a notice to BhavaniRevanna and adjourned the hearing.

During the Supreme Court hearing, which involved a petition filed by the SIT, the bench questioned the involvement of BhavaniRevanna in the kidnapping case, especially in connection to the actions of her son. The court, represented by a two-member bench, sought clarity on Bhavani’s role in the alleged crime. Responding to the court’s inquiries, SIT lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that Bhavani is directly implicated in the kidnapping, stating that she cannot be considered free from the charges.

As a result, the Court issued a notice to BhavaniRevanna, directing her to face trial. This marks a critical point in the ongoing investigation, as the court has underscored the seriousness of the allegations against her. In connection with the kidnapping case, the SIT officials have already arrested Ajith, the car driver employed by BhavaniRevanna. It is alleged that Ajith, acting on Bhavani’s instructions, took the victim from her home in a car. Additionally, there are accusations that the victim was coerced into recording a video, which was subsequently made viral, further complicating the case against the accused.

This case continues to develop, with the court proceedings on August 28 expected to shed more light on the involvement of the accused parties, particularly H.D. Revanna and BhavaniRevanna, who are both high-profile figures in Karnataka’s political landscape.