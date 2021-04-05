COVID-19: Karnataka State government relaxes curbs on gyms, allows 50% occupancy

Bengaluru: In yet another u-turn, the State government a day after allowing 100 percent seating capacity in the theatres on Sunday, it gave relief to gyms by allowing them to function at 50 percent capacity.

"A number of representations were received by the Hon'ble Chief Minister to relax this restriction with certain conditions. It is now decided to modify this clause relating to Gyms. They will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50% of the capacity. Strict COVID appropriate behaviour like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, and provision of hand sanitiser shall be enforced. The equipment shall be sanitised after every use. If there is any violation, the Gym shall be closed till the COVID pandemic is over," the order issued by State chief secretary Ravi Kumar said.

Dr Giridhara Babu, Professor and Head at Indian Institute of Public Health and member of the Technical Advisory Committee, tweeted, "While the lockdown in 2020 was mostly avoidable, the impending one in 2021 is mostly preventable. At this rate Bengaluru will have 6,500 daily cases by 20th April. Even if 10% of them require hospitalisation, the health system will run out of capacity in a few days. We need action now, not tomorrow. Stay home, wear masks if going out and get a vaccine when eligible."

On Sunday, the health department said that Karnataka registered 4,553 Covid cases and 15 new related deaths.

Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said, "Karnataka will receive 15,25,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow (April 5) in two consignments. One consignment of 5,25,500 doses will arrive at

Belagavi by road and another consignment of 10,00,000 doses will arrive at Bengaluru by air through a late evening flight."