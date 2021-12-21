Covid test mandatory for SARI, ILI patients: BBMP

Bengaluru: All the SARI, ILI patients coming to OPD in private hospitals in BBMP limits should be tested for covid-19 compulsorily and other patients also could be advised to undergo for the same if needed, said BBMP Special Commissioner Dr. Trilok Chandra.

Addressing a meeting with PHANA and more than 100 Private Hospitals on Monday, Special Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra said that, precautionary measured should be taken to prevent the spreading of covid-19 in the city. Second dose should be given at private hospitals for the people if they have been taken first dose. Double dose should be ensured for all individual who will visit the hospital. And thus, unvaccinated must be get vaccinated.

Presently, Covid cases in the city are stable. As a precautionary measure, according to the government order, private hospitals must be ready to reserve beds for covid patients. Along with that, separate pediatric beds also should be ensured, he said. Information about real time bed availability should be uploaded in PHANA portal. All the necessary measures should be taken to ensure the proper availability of oxygen, he instructed.

Special hospital inspection teams by BBMP are visiting private hospitals to verify and ensure all necessary measures are implemented. The Chief Health Officer Dr. Balasundar, All the Zonal Commissioners, war room doctors and other concerned officials were present.