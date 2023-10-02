Live
- Stress a major cause of digestive problems : Experts
- Govt has failed to protect Law & Order: Basavaraj Bommai
- Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly announces party dissolution and political retirement, where should the activists go?: DCM DK Shivakumar question
- AI can help in improving success rate of IVF treatment, say doctors
- Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife takes part in Satyagraha Deeksha ay NTR Bhavan
- Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Songs, Movies, and Actors That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi!
- Eradicate sense of animosity, says Haryana Guv on Gandhi Jayanti
- Infant formula, fizzy drinks in babies may raise early obesity risk
- Sampu becomes kingmaker in ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser
- Government approves extension in central deputation tenure of UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal
Just In
Crocodile dies after coming under train in Karnataka
Highlights
An incident of a crocodile dying after coming under the train was reported from the Gadag district of Karnataka on Monday, authorities said.
Gadag (Karnataka): An incident of a crocodile dying after coming under the train was reported from the Gadag district of Karnataka on Monday, authorities said.
The incident had taken place in Hale Aluru village.
According to authorities, the crocodile had come out of the Malaprabha river and came under the train while crossing the tracks.
The eight-foot-long crocodile has been cut into two pieces.
The locals who noticed it had taken away the body of the crocodile from the tracks and informed the authorities.
The forest department authorities have taken the case for investigation and sources said that they will dispose off the body of the dead crocodile.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS