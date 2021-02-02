Crown Group takes leap towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ in defence sector

Bengaluru: The Crown Group, component manufacturer and a strategic partner in India's defence sector, is participating in the forthcoming Aero India 2021 to showcase indigenously developed technology innovations in manufacturing, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for all the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force.



The group has established itself as a Preferred Partner of Choice in India for East European and Western Global Enterprises engaged in Defence Engineering, Servicing and allied sectors. It is also actively operational in other domains, such as providing customised AI & IT Solutions and Infrastructure Development.

Crown Group's exhibits at the show will demonstrate their groundbreaking Make in India industrial development capabilities such as maintenance, servicing and modernisation for Indian Armed Forces. Their commitment towards driving indigenous opportunities in the defence sector is aligned with the Government of India's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

Partnership agreements with major OEMs have been signed with orders already received that are currently under execution.

"We are uniquely placed as an ideal partner of choice for global OEMs, manufacturers of spares and components in affiliated manufacturing clusters Aircraft and Ship modernization under the 'Make in India' scheme of the government of India. The Group already has robust partnerships with leading manufacturing companies across the globe. AERO INDIA 2021 provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our leadership in indigenously developed manufacturing and servicing prowess, contributing to India's ever-growing aerospace and defence requirements.", said Commodore Rakesh Anand (Retd), (former Chairman and Managing Director of India's premier defence shipyard, Mazagon Docks Ltd), who now is the CEO of OSK India Pvt Ltd. a Crown Group Company. OSK India Pvt Ltd has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, for maintenance & servicing of Indian naval ships and manufacturing & supply of spares.

Crown Group today has created a large manufacturing infrastructure by partnering with MSMEs, to whom the Group will provide requisite technological support and quality control, in partnership with International OEMs.