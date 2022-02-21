Crysta IVF aims to make treatment accessible to all

Bengaluru: Crysta IVF, one of India's most trusted network of fertility chains, co- founded by Harshita Jain and Dheeraj Jain in 2018 together with healthcare institutional investors have started their services at their center in Bengaluru. With this new fertility center in the city, Crysta IVF aims to make quality fertility treatments accessible to couples and individuals across the country.

In collaboration with Parency IVF Hospital and Mannat Fertility Centre located in Jayanagar and Marathahalli in Bengaluru respectively, both centers are equipped with world-class treatments to help couples start their families. These Two Centers centers host various treatments such as IVF, IUI, Embryology, which are effective and affordable. The cost of IVF treatment varies for each fertility case depending on various factors such as Amount of Stimulation required, Age, freezing of eggs or sperms, Usage of advanced fertility treatment such as laser assisted hatching, ICSI, Tesa etc. Both the centers at Bangalore are well-equipped with advanced technology to cure different types of infertility problems.

Commenting on the new launch, Founder, Crysta IVF, Dheeraj Jain said "The mission behind Crysta IVF is to provide best in class yet affordable treatment to couples seeking infertility treatments. With these centers in Bangalore, we hope to make fertility treatments accessible and affordable to all in the city. Our presence in Bangalore is part of the company's ambition to be there in 100 cities across the country within a span two years. We aspire to provide fertility treatments to assist couples in their parenthood journey.We believe in a patient-centred approach which helps us in understanding each couple without compromising on quality. There is nothing that gives us greater fulfillment than a successful outcome and the happiness that parenthood gives to couples." Crysta IVF has grown phenomenally during the last 6 months by opening 21 IVF centers and intends to reach every part of India to provide affordable fertility treatments.