Curbs on movement of heavy vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police is taking many measures to control traffic in the city. Communicating traffic rules to motorists and pedestrians. Also implementing new initiatives. Now they have made some changes in the traffic time of heavy goods vehicle within the city.

According to an official statement issued by the Bangalore City Traffic Police, heavy goods vehicles are restricted at specific times on all days of the week. The traffic police said that restrictions are necessary for smooth traffic in the city.

On all days of the week from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 10 pm, heavy goods vehicles are not allowed to ply on the inner roads of Bangalore city. However, all Saturdays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 9 pm have been modified. This new rule is already in effect. As before, six days a week will continue.

A police officer of the traffic department has sent a video message about the time restriction imposed on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city with the aim of reducing the traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

“This new rule has been implemented to be applicable only on Saturdays. This rule has started from August 3rd Saturday,” he said.

Another 10 days of traffic disruption: As BMRCL and BESCOM work is going on, there will be another 10 days of traffic disruption on Bangalore’s outer ring road.