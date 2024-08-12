DC urges families to relocate from sanctuary

Belagavi: DC Mohammad Roshan has assured that families wishing to relocate from Bhimgad Sanctuary will be resettled in accordance with government guidelines. The assurance was given during a meeting held on Saturday at Bhimagada Nature Camp, which was attended by officials and villagers, including residents of Talewadi village in Khanapura taluk, who currently live within the sanctuary.

During the meeting, DC Roshan emphasized the challenges of providing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity to those residing within the protected sanctuary. He made it clear that relocating the villagers is the most viable solution.

“If the people of Talewadi village agree to the relocation voluntarily, all necessary assistance will be provided immediately,” Roshan stated.

The villagers expressed their concerns and requested alternative housing and land for all affected families. In response, the DC promised that all arrangements would be made in line with the government’s guidelines to ensure a smooth transition for the villagers.

To facilitate the relocation process, Roshan instructed officials from the forest department to verify relevant documents with the villagers. He also directed the opening of a joint account in the names of the district commissioners and the member secretaries of the rehabilitation committee. This measure is intended to streamline the utilization of grants released by the government for the rehabilitation of the villagers.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including District Superintendent of Police Dr. Bhima Shankar Guleda, DCF Maria Kristhuraja, ACF Sunita Nimbaragi, and Khanapur Tahsildar Prakash Gaikwad, along with other forest and revenue department officials and residents of Talewadi village. The discussions marked a significant step towards addressing the concerns of those living within the Bhimgad Sanctuary and ensuring their resettlement in a more sustainable environment.