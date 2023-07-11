DCM DK Shivakumar lashed out at BJP MLA Yatnal in the assembly

BENGALURU: "BJP has a habit of transferring officials and selling government posts from the beginning. Yatnal himself has said this. But he should control his tongue when talking about us," DCM DK Shivakumar lashed out.



On Tuesday, BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal said during the zero hour of the assembly proceedings that the transfer of officers was done. On this occasion, a verbal spat took place between Yatnal and Minister Byrathi Suresh.

DCM DK Shivakumar, who intervened at that time, took Yatnal to task. "BJP has been in the habit of doing business like this since the beginning. Yatnal himself has alleged that the post of chief minister was sold for Rs 2500 crore and the post of minister for Rs 100 crore," he said.

When Yatnal was about to intervene, he said, Sit down I say, we have a history of what you have said and spoken. Your Chief Minister may have listened to your statement and sat quietly. But we cannot have listened like that. You should mind your tongue and speak.

He is just listening to you for being your leader. If someone like me was there, I would have fired you from the party within 24 hours. Today you (BJP) are sitting in that position because of people like you,he said.