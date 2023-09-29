Decision to be taken after discussion with a team of experts: CM assures the protesters

Bengaluru: Our opinion is that Cauvery water should not be released to Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the delegation of farmers, dalits, laborers and Kannada activists that the next decision will be taken after the meeting with the expert team this evening.

He responded in an important meeting held on Friday with a delegation of activists led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State President of State Sugarcane Growers and Mukhyamantri Chandru, regarding the Cauvery dispute at Home Office Krishna.

Two committees will review the situation and issue an order regarding Cauvery water distribution. The order was to release water in Biligundlu. Under normal circumstances, there is a mandate to release 177.25 tmc water in a year. Our state needs 284.85 TMC of water. No difficulty formula has been prepared in the Supreme Court. He explained that the tribunal itself decided that there should be 2 committees.

We have been protesting every time a meeting has been called

This year there was a problem due to no rainfall in August. Even this month there is hardly any rain. Tamilnadu has monsoon. So far 43 TMC of water has gone. It has been ordered that 123 TMC of water should be released. But we have not left the water. We have been protesting every time the Cauvery Authority called a meeting. We said that there is no water. We had filed an application before the Supreme Court. We need 70 TMC water for irrigation to sustain the crop. 30 tmc is required for drinking water. And industries require 3 TMC of water. The state has a total requirement of 106 TMC. But we have only 50 TMC of water. He explained that our first priority is drinking water.

A meeting with retired Supreme Court justices, irrigation experts and former advocate generals has been called this evening to discuss the next steps. We think that water should not be given. He explained the situation that if the water is not released, the reservoirs can be seized by the central government, contempt of court will be committed and the government can be dismissed.

Speaking at the meeting, Kuruburu Shanthakumar said that the people of Karnataka are being hit by orders. People are worried. He demanded that the government should take a decision in favor of the farmers.

When the organizations fought for the people, they requested that the cases against them be withdrawn. He demanded that the Mekedatu project should be given quick consideration.

Mukyamantri Chandru said that the public have voluntarily conducted bandh. The authority's judgment is unscientific. It should be clear where the omission is. Our claim should be done as vigorously as Tamil Nadu. It is wrong to suggest to release water even if there is no solution to the problem. He said that what will happen if the order is violated should be listed. Drinking water should be given priority. Tamil Nadu is asking for water for crops. He called the House immediately and demanded that a decision be taken in this regard.

All your requirements will be discussed with the team of experts in the evening. The Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken later. Leaders and office bearers of farmer, dalit, labor and Kannada organizations were present in the delegation.