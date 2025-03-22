Delimitation row: We will see to it that none of our seats get reduced, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, said on Saturday that all states opposing the delimitation proposal by the Union government will work together to ensure that no state's parliamentary seats are reduced.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Shivakumar said, “We will stand united and fight this out. We will ensure that none of our seats are reduced. Let us all come together. I hope the media understands our concerns. We are not fighting for a personal cause but for the larger cause of this country. We are among the most literate states and, economically, we contribute significantly to the nation's growth. We are earning and giving to the national pool.”

“I am very proud that we are upholding the federal structure. I always say that coming together is the beginning, discussing issues is progress, and working together is success,” he stated.

"At any cost, we cannot let down our country or our seats. Former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 2002, introduced the 84th Constitutional Amendment, which cannot be altered.”

He emphasised the contribution of southern states, saying, “We in South India have always protected national interests by effectively implementing family planning. Ours is a very progressive region. Economically and in terms of literacy, we have achieved rapid progress. In planning, we have always prioritised the nation’s interests over our own. This should not be seen as a disadvantage. That is why we have all come together to discuss this issue and put forth our demands.”

Shivakumar also added, “Despite everything, we continue to accept whatever is given to us. But now, we will raise our voice. I hope the people of this country understand our concerns and that justice prevails.”

When asked about the BJP condemning the meeting by waving black flags, he responded, “I welcome all the black flags of the BJP. I was not afraid when they sent me to Tihar Jail, and I am not afraid now. The officer leading this protest is a poor man from my state who has served us. He knows our strength. Let him do his job. I wish him all the best.”

He was referring to Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K. Annamalai, who previously served as an IPS officer in Karnataka.