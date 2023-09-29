Demand for a new formula to release Cauvery water in times of crisis: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru:DCM DK Sivakumar said that the Cauvery Water Control Committee will be requested to devise a new formula to release water during the rainy season.

Responding to the media on Friday morning near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he said, "After today's Cauvery Water Control Authority meeting, a decision will be made as to what the outline of the hardship formula should be."

We should be clear about the hardship formula before demanding it. For that we will first discuss about a formula. A meeting has been called for this evening (Friday). He said that we will hold a discussion in the Chief Minister's office with senior lawyers, advocate general and senior irrigation experts who have safeguarded the interests of the state in the Supreme Court.

He said that he has instructed the officials that they should attend Friday's Cauvery Water Control Committee meeting in person instead of online. The opposition and others say something about the release of water. I have more responsibility than them, more than anyone else. He retorted that I am also a farmer and I cant talk whatever I can.

We have managed the bandh in such a way that the public is not disturbed

There was no need to conduct bandh in Karnataka. We had said that we will not prevent anyone from protesting, so we have protected the public during the curfew. He said that we have ensured that there is no problem in the availability of transportation and daily use items.