 Demand raised for separate Chamundi Hill Authority

Mysuru: As the Dasara festival approaches, the clamour for a separate authority for Chamundi Hill, the world-renowned centre of devotion is being heard loudly. The Chamundi hill is one of the tourist attraction and has goddess Chamundeshwari temple. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, said that there is a lot of demand regarding the formation of the authority.

It was proposed in a meeting held recently under the presidentship of district minister Somashekhar. Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha have also given voice to it. With this the discussion of authority has come to the fore. It is the insistence of many personalities that the authority should have a comprehensive system for quick implementation of decisions related to keeping the hill as a hill. The demand is that an independent statutory authority like the one created to undertake the development and management work of Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple in Chamarajanagar district should be established.

The Chamundi Hill Save Committee has also extended support to formation of authority. The issue is also likely to come up for discussion in the upcoming Dasara High Level Committee meeting. Chamundi Hill has its own financial resources have sufficient income. However, it is not possible to make an independent decision to undertake any work. Everything needs to be discussed at the government level. 'To avoid this, it is my insistence that an independent existence should be created through the authority,' says G T Devegowda.

Conservation can be given attention along with development. In the hills, there was a mudslide on the Nandi Marg road. Even though many months have passed, no action has been taken to repair it. The development work was launched recently. Such delays can be avoided if the authority is formed. A decision can be taken at the meeting of the authority itself.

'Along with government representatives, local environment lovers and leaders of organizations should also be included in the authority. This gives it an independent existence. It will help to respond immediately when there is damage,' he said. The hill is not meant to be developed as a tourist destination. Thousands of devotees visits shrine daily.

Therefore, to keep it as a religious place, the authority needs to discuss and take action on aregular basis,' he added. Speaking to this reporter Parashuramegowda , Member of Chamundi betta ulisi committee said that the hill currently belongs to Mujarai Department. The administration of the hill falls under the jurisdiction of the local Gram Panchayat.

It also belongs to the Department of Tourism. Thus, there is lack of coordination as many agencies are managing. It must be wrong. The entire regulation should come under one administration. Our main demand is that we need an authority for the comprehensive management of the hills. Building on hills is very dangerous. It should also be prevented.

A fence should be put up. Measures should also be taken to save rain water. Another activist Major General (retd) S G Vombatkere said that hills betta needs statutory authority. We have been demanding this since the past. In that law, what should be done and what should not be done in the hill should be clearly written. Strict adherence to it should also be done.

There should be no development that would be a tourist destination or prioritize the construction of buildings. There should be scope for structural activities to preserve the nature of the hill. The state government yet to take decision.