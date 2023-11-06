Derogatory Social Media Post on Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Belthangady police station has registered a case against MLA Harish Poonja, who stands accused of sharing derogatory posts targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This development comes on the heels of a complaint filed by a Congress leader, who voiced his grievances against the legislator's social media post.

Poonja's social media post, which is now at the center of this controversy, featured two images of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in which the CM’s nameplate stated ‘Collection Master (CM) of Karnataka’.

One image was a picture of the CM at his official desk where the nameplate on the desk read ‘Siddaramaiah – Collection Master’. The other image showed the CM’s official residence in Bengaluru under the same nameplate.

An influential Congress leader and former Gram Panchayat member, Shekhar Kukkedi has raised his concern against Poonja's actions, asserting that such behaviour is unacceptable in the realm of public discourse.

Shekhar took his concerns to the authorities, prompting a swift response from the Belthangady police. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 and 505(2) at the Belthangady police station.

While the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will shape the broader conversation about this matter. (eom)