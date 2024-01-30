Despite BJP-JDS alliance, Puttanna's win is 100%: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP-JDS alliance is due to the fear of defeat. He expressed confidence that Puttanna will win 100% despite the alliance.



He was speaking to the media today after the submission of nomination papers by Puttanna, candidate for the Bengaluru teachers' constituency.

This constituency is where Puttanna had resigned from South Teachers' Constituency to contest for assembly elections. He is contesting the by-election for the fifth time. Even though BJP and JDS had contested in the past, Puttanna won by defeating BJP and JDS. To win from the teachers' constituency four times in a row, he has got the support of the teachers and has also won their hearts. So the teachers will support him, he said.

JDS-BJP instigated the people and disturbed peace

Speaking about former CM HD Kumaraswamy holding a press conference regarding the Mandya incident the CM said that HD Kumaraswamy himself has provoked and created a ruckus. JDS-BJP instigated the people and disturbed the peace. It is clear that Kumaraswamy and BJP are wrong. National flag or Kannada flag has been allowed to be hoisted on the flagpole by the Panchayat. Along with that, it has also been informed that the flag of any party or religion should not be hoisted. But they have hoisted the Bhagavadhwaja and It has created unrest. HD Kumaraswamy and CT Ravi have come in favour of this. The CM asked who is at fault?