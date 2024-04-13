Deve Gowda's party facing existential crisis: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s JD-S party is facing an existential crisis, hence before commenting on the Congress government, he should be more concerned about the survival of his party.

Shivakumar made the statement at his residence in Bengaluru while reacting to former PM Deve Gowda’s statement that there is no guarantee for the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls.

“I have seen as many astrologers as Deve Gowda has seen. If he has 60 years of experience in politics, I have 40 years of experience in politics. We have 136 and more MLA seats on our side in the assembly,” Shivakumar explained.

“Let him (Gowda) first clarify whether his party is going to survive. Whether JD-S will survive or not? Whether JD-S will merge with the BJP or continue to exist as a separate entity? Deve Gowda primarily has to answer these questions before the people of the state,” he maintained.

The JD-S party was founded by Deve Gowda. “I am not questioning his party or loyalty to the party. Today, their party does not exist in the state. Let him forget about the survival of the Congress government, hon’ble Gowda should explain the survival of his party,” Shivakumar stated.

When questioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that no attempt to change the Constitution would be made, Shivakumar said he respects the position of the PM. “But, why the statement at this time? Why had their party not taken action against those who said the Constitution would be changed?” Shivakumar questioned.

“I appeal to the PM, if he is so honest to the Constitution, let him expel leaders who spoke on changing the Constitution. Then we can understand his loyalty. Due to the election, the honourable PM is bringing up the matter. The statement was made after the poor, those belonging to the SC and ST, oppressed classes began to raise their voices that the security given to them was being taken away. This makes it a political statement," he said.