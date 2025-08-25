Dharmasthala defamation case: YouTuber Sameer gets bail

Mangaluru: YouTuber Sameer MD, who shot to prominence after uploading a viral video on Dharmasthala, appeared before Belthangady police on Wednesday in connection with a suo motu case of alleged defamation against the temple.

Police had pasted notices at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru and his home in Ballari, directing him to join the investigation. On Wednesday, he arrived at Belthangady police station with three lawyers and presented himself for questioning. The development comes after a Mangaluru court granted him bail earlier in the day, providing relief from a possible arrest. Investigators said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has already arrested “Mask Man Chinnayya,” who has been subjected to extensive questioning and is said to have revealed critical information.

Belthangady Sameer’s rise to fame and legal troubles are linked to the same video. What made him a “star” online also brought him under the shadow of arrest. Anticipating police action, he moved for bail, which was granted by the Mangaluru court.

The controversy has snowballed beyond Dakshina Kannada, with the Dharmasthala issue now resonating internationally. Devotees have expressed anger, calling it an affront to faith and tradition. The case has also raised questions on how digital platforms amplify sensitive content and the legal consequences for creators.