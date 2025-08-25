Live
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 25, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards, Diamonds & Skins
- Nirudyoga JAC members celebrate DSC announcement
- Vaibhav Jewellers presents ‘swarna kamalam’ to eminent personalities
- Nick Clegg Blasts Silicon Valley as ‘Conformist’ and Filled with Self-Pitying Tech Bros
- Fourth Arrest Made In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case Of Nikki Bhati
- Assisting special travellers through help booths
- Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati’s Brother-In-Law Arrested After Husband, Mother-In-Law Held
- Elon Musk Open Sources Grok 2.5, Promises Grok 3 Release in Six Months
- Pawan Kalyan to take part in 3-day ‘Senatho Senani’
- Visakhapatnam to host 41st IATO convention next year
Dharmasthala defamation case: YouTuber Sameer gets bail
Mangaluru: YouTuber Sameer MD, who shot to prominence after uploading a viral video on Dharmasthala, appeared before Belthangady police on Wednesday...
Mangaluru: YouTuber Sameer MD, who shot to prominence after uploading a viral video on Dharmasthala, appeared before Belthangady police on Wednesday in connection with a suo motu case of alleged defamation against the temple.
Police had pasted notices at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru and his home in Ballari, directing him to join the investigation. On Wednesday, he arrived at Belthangady police station with three lawyers and presented himself for questioning. The development comes after a Mangaluru court granted him bail earlier in the day, providing relief from a possible arrest. Investigators said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has already arrested “Mask Man Chinnayya,” who has been subjected to extensive questioning and is said to have revealed critical information.
Belthangady Sameer’s rise to fame and legal troubles are linked to the same video. What made him a “star” online also brought him under the shadow of arrest. Anticipating police action, he moved for bail, which was granted by the Mangaluru court.
The controversy has snowballed beyond Dakshina Kannada, with the Dharmasthala issue now resonating internationally. Devotees have expressed anger, calling it an affront to faith and tradition. The case has also raised questions on how digital platforms amplify sensitive content and the legal consequences for creators.