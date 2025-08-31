Digital platforms open new avenues for preserving Tulu heritage

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy on Saturday hosted a one-day workshop, ‘Digital Lokood Tulu’, at Alva’s College (Autonomous), Moodbidri, highlighting how digital tools can be used to document and promote Tulu language and culture.

Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad said the community had moved from oral traditions and palm-leaf manuscripts to digital preservation.

“The younger generation must lead efforts to safeguard and expand Tulu heritage in the digital era,” he noted.

Alva’s Education Foundation trustee Vivek Alva said nurturing the language and protecting its cultural expressions was a shared responsibility. “Efforts such as this workshop show how traditional and modern approaches can work together,” he added. Resource person Dr. Vishwanath Badikana, retired professor of St Aloysius (Deemed) University, conducted a Wikipedia-writing session. He stressed the importance of continuous updates to ensure that Tulu’s digital presence grows instead of stagnating.