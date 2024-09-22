  • Menu
Disruption in lounge facilities AAHL clarifies

Highlights

Adani Airports Holdings Limited has clarified that there have been disruptions in lounge access for passengers at airports throughout India

Mangaluru: Adani Airports Holdings Limited has clarified that there have been disruptions in lounge access for passengers at airports throughout India. This is because Dreamfolks Services Ltd., a lounge access provider that partners with multiple banks, abruptly stopped offering its services, in violation of its service agreements with the airports that are impacted.

With the banks, AAHL is actively assisting in the prompt restoration of services. The AAHL spokesperson present today stated that as a temporary fix, lounges at airports run by Adani are now taking all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.

