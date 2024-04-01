DK Shivakumar condemns Shamanur’s statement

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s statement that MP Siddeshwara’s wife Gayatri belonged to the kitchen.

Speaking to the media representatives in Bengaluru, he said that women is like an eye to the family, the statement of MLA Shamanur Shivshankarappa is condemnable. Shamanur Shivshankarappa is old, he has spoken with some calculation. “We have given tickets to six women,” he said

Shame on the BJP-JDS alliance. At that time HD Kumaraswamy said he wont go to the doorstep of Sumalatha house. Today he is going to MP Sumalatha home. HD Kumaraswamy is now closely hugging the govt which toppled our coalition government. Kumaraswamy says I have poisoned, stabbed in the back. What injustice did I do? He questioned.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal also condemned MLA Shamanur Shivakanrappa’s statement. “MLA Shamanur has made a statement of low taste against the BJP candidate of Davangere Lok Sabha constituency Gayatri Siddeshwar in his X (Twitter) account.

I don’t know what the Congress wanted me to be when I won medals for India in badminton. She posted that they don’t know what is behind making such statements when women are going to achieve big things. On the one hand, we are saluting Nari Shakti.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. But on the other hand, insulting women is really ironic, she said. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who spoke at a meeting of Congress representatives and leaders organised at Davangere Bunts Bhawan on Friday, had lashed out on Gayatri Siddeshwar.

He said, Gayatri Siddeshwar, who can’t speak, is good at cooking. She do not have the power to speak in public meetings. Therefore, he said that we should show that the ‘hand is held high’ of our Congressmen.