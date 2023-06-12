DK Shivakumar on a new mission To monitor and help TPCC in Telangana to win

Bengaluru: Following the resounding victory of the Congress party in Karnataka assembly elections 2023, The Congress High Command has tasked the KPCC president DK Sivakumar to monitor and strategize the elections in Telangana in October this year and steer the party to a victory similar to that of Karnataka. Through DK Sivakumar's strategic acumen, dynamic personality, and assurance schemes, coupled with Siddaramaiah's popularity and effective governance, Congress has successfully reclaimed power. Consequently, the party's high command has entrusted DK, the troubleshooter, with a new mission.

In line with these recent developments, rumours are rife regarding the potential appointment of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who led the party to victory in Karnataka, as the overseer of the Telangana assembly elections. As evidence of this, political discussions are intensifying within the Congress lobby in Bengaluru, scrutinizing the political landscape of Telangana. DK Shivakumar has met with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, Ponguleti, and Jupally, generating curiosity among observers.



In Another development following the victory of the Congress party in Karnataka assembly elections former party members who had previously defected prior to the Karnataka elections are now making their way back to the Congress in Telangana, inspired by the party's extraordinary performance in Karnataka. The party's central leadership is closely monitoring this encouraging development.

DK Shivakumar has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft effective political strategies. As a troubleshooter within the Congress party, he possesses the skill to turn any policy into a success, regardless of the high command's directives. Considering his remarkable efforts and strategies in Karnataka, political analysts in Telangana affirm that the Congress high command has made a wise decision by entrusting DK Shivakumar with the task of securing victory in Telangana.

Presently, DK Shivakumar is collaborating with CM Siddaramaiah to implement the promises made by the Congress party in Karnataka. He has also held discussions with CM Siddaramaiah regarding this matter. Consequently, it is expected that DK Shivakumar will shift his complete focus to Telangana after a period of two weeks. Reports indicate that he will soon embark on visits to all districts of Telangana to assess the performance and strategies of respective leaders, subsequently submitting a comprehensive report to the high command. Based on these findings, the high command will finalize the candidate selection process.

Revanth Reddy, the head of PCC in Telangana, faces internal opposition within the party. While their decision to join forces has been made, some dissatisfied individuals remain hesitant to come forward. Certain party members publicly criticize Revanth Reddy, leading to differing opinions among the public and tarnishing the party's image. Hence, the high command deems leaders like DK Shivakumar as crucial in putting an end to these internal conflicts. Given DK Shivakumar's previous achievement in leading the Congress to victory in Karnataka, it becomes imperative for Congress leaders in Telangana to align with his vision.

Meanwhile, DK Sivakumar is actively working towards recruiting former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former minister Jupalli Krishnarao from the joint Mahbubnagar district, and Damodar Reddy from Nagar Kurnool into the Congress party. Recently, Revanth Reddy accompanied these three leaders on a visit to Bangalore, during which DK Shivakumar extended an invitation for them to join the party. Subsequently, the three leaders have engaged with Congress leaders in Telangana.

The assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for next October, and there is growing anticipation within the party circles that the BRS government's term will conclude in four months, leading to a Congress victory. In light of this expectation, discussions are underway regarding the recruitment of significant leaders from the BRS party into Congress in the near future. The current developments indicate that the Congress party's enthusiasm surpasses that of other parties in Telangana. The upcoming months will reveal whether this fervour can be sustained, leading to a victorious outcome, or if it diminishes along the way.