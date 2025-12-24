DKS seeks Centre’s nod for Bengaluru Metro Phase 3A, other urban projects

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday met Union ministers Manohar Lal and C R Patil and sought approval for pending proposals, including Phase 3A of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project.

In his meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Shivakumar said the state government is currently undertaking several critical urban development initiatives in Bengaluru.

However, certain important proposals submitted by the state government are pending approval, he said in his representation. Shivakumar said that approval for the revised completion cost -- from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore -- for Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (BMRCL) is pending.

Other pending proposals include Phase 3A of BMRCL, the Regional Rapid Transit System for the Bengaluru region, and treatment and disposal of legacy leachate at Mittaganahalli.

The proposal for Phase 3A of BMRCL -- consisting of 36.59 kilometres from Sarjapura to Hebbal with 28 stations at an estimated cost of Rs 28,405 crore -- was submitted to the Central government in January this year but it is still pending, he added.

In a separate meeting with Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, the deputy chief minister discussed pending state water issues.