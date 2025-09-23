Don’t politicise Nada Habba, save it for elections: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at critics of the state’s cultural celebrations, urging political parties to refrain from dragging the historic Mysuru Dasara festival into petty politics. “If you want to do politics, do it in elections. Don’t politicise Nada Habba,” he challenged, after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and inaugurating the celebrations.

Taking on those who opposed Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year’s festivities, the CM said such objections were baseless and divisive. “Distorting history and pursuing selfish politics is an inexcusable crime. The majority of people have welcomed Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara. She is not just a Muslim woman—she represents human values. Hatred is anti-humanity, and those who spread hate stand against humanity itself,” Siddaramaiah declared.

Reiterating the principles of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said only those who uphold tolerance and coexistence can be called true Indians. Quoting poet Kuvempu’s call to “come out of temples, churches, and mosques,” Siddaramaiah urged people to see Karnataka as a garden of peace for all communities. He lashed out at those opposing secular ideals, stressing that the state must be strengthened on the foundation of harmony.

Turning to governance, the CM questioned the BJP’s stance on his government’s welfare programmes. “Are BJP leaders not beneficiaries of our guarantees? These guarantees will not stop. Because of them, Karnataka’s per capita income is the highest in the country, and now even our GDP leads the nation,” he said, accusing the opposition of both opposing and stealing his government’s scheme.