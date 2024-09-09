Live
Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
DCM inaugurates lift irrigation reviving project for Arkavati Reservoir’s right bank canal
Ramanagara: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday inaugurated the lift irrigation reviving project for the Arkavati Reservoir’s right bank canal. During the event, Shivakumar highlighted the disparity in rainfall across regions, noting that while some areas, including the hilly region, experienced good rains, regions like Mandya and Bengaluru rural were less fortunate. This prompted the government to revive the Arkavati Right Bank Canal Eta Irrigation Project, a long-time dream of Shivakumar’s, aimed at irrigating over a thousand acres of farmland.
Reflecting on past initiatives, Shivakumar mentioned how, during S.M. Krishna’s tenure as minister, additional compensation of Rs 7 crore per acre was provided to about 300 farmers who had lost their land due to the project. Despite financial challenges at the time, this compensation alleviated some of the farmers’ losses.
Shivakumar also expressed frustration that people failed to appreciate the value of water, urging them to visit Kolar to witness the importance of water management firsthand. He highlighted the KC Valley project, implemented by the Congress government in 2013, which involved purifying sewage to replenish lakes in Kolar, resulting in drinking water supply improvements. He further defended his development work in Kanakapura, pointing to improvements in road infrastructure, irrigation, education, healthcare, and electricity. However, he voiced confusion over the difference in voter support during the Lok Sabha elections, despite his assembly election success.
Shivakumar also urged farmers not to sell their lands as he would increase the value of their land, He hinted at upcoming plans, stating that his constituents would soon understand his long-term vision.