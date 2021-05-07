DRDO arm develops AI tool to detect Covid in chest X-ray

Bengaluru: DRDO Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, with the support of 5C Network & HCG Academics has developed ATMAN AI, an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that can detect the presence of COVID-19 disease in chest X-ray. The ATMAN AI is an artificial intelligence tool for Chest X-ray screening as a triaging tool in COVID-19 diagnosis which is a method for rapid identification and assessment of lung involvement. This will be utilized by 5C Network, India's largest digital network of radiologists, with support of HCG Academics across India.

Triaging COVID suspect patients using X-ray is fast, cost effective and efficient. It can be a very useful tool especially in smaller towns in our country owing to lack of easy access to CT scans. This will also reduce the existing burden on radiologists and make CT machines available for non-coronavirus patients. The novel feature namely "Believable AI" along with existing ResNet models have improved the accuracy of the software, and being a machine learning tool, the accuracy will improve continually. Chest X-rays of RT-PCR of positive patients in various stages of disease involvement were retrospectively analyzed using Artificial Intelligence [Deep Learning & Convolutional Neural Network] models by an indigenously developed deep learning application by CAIR-DRDO for COVID -19 screening using digital chest X-rays. The algorithm showed an accuracy of 96.73%.

Speaking about the initiative Dr. U K Singh, Director, CAIR, DRDO, said "The development of ATMAN, an Artificial Intelligence based diagnostic tool for Chest X-ray screening is a part of DRDO's effort to help clinicians and partners on the front line to have the tools they need to rapidly diagnose and effectively treat COVID-19 patients. Given the limited testing facilities for coronavirus, there is a rush to develop AI tools for quick analysis using x-rays. The tool will help in automatically detecting radiological findings indicative of Covid-19 in seconds, enabling physicians and radiologists to more effectively triage the cases, especially in an emergency environment."

Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO 5C network, said "We are excited to develop Atman AI for COVID detection in Chest X-rays. Utilizing the algorithms for chest X-ray is an effective triaging tool which can be accessible to the common man in remotest districts of this country. This will have a significant impact on timely care and appropriate treatment."

Speaking about the initiative Dr. Vishal Rao - Dean Academics -Centre of Academic Research, HCG Cancer Hospital, said "We are extremely delighted to have partnered with DRDO to support and conceive this novel initiative. This will help to reassure vulnerable health care workers and improve efficacy in hospitals without increasing the financial burden for patients and healthcare systems. Furthermore, similar methods can be used to assess predominant respiratory diseases affecting the vulnerable population and programs initiated which will decelerate the burden of disease on the Govt and the community."