 Drinking water scarcity in Belagavi

Belagavi: In the wake of delayed monsoon rains, the people of Belagavi are scrambling for water and it is common to see tankers supplying drinking water in city. If this situation continues, there is a possibility that more water problems will arise. By this time, the rainy season should have started and there should have been a smile on the faces of the people. But even after June 10, there is no sign of rain. Due to this, the water crisis has started in Belagavi.

In most areas of the city, water is being supplied every eight days and once in a fortnight, which has worried the people. Due to the lack of adequate water supply from the Corporation, water supply board , people are fetching water through tankers paying money. There are 26 tankers at Bauxite Road in the city and each tanker is supplying water 10 times a day. They charge rs 400 for a tanker of water.

The driver of water tanker Shubham Badodekar, who spoke to this reporter about this, said that they supplying water to houses, hotels, hostels, apartments and other places including Sahyadri Nagar, Azam Nagar, Hanuma Nagar, TV Center, Kumaraswamy Layout and others. There is a lot of demand for water as there is no rain. The open well has also run out of water. He said that we are supplying as much water as we can.

Commissioner of Belagavi Mahanagara Palike Dr Rudresha Ghali said that there is no water problem in the city it will not be a problem for 20 more days. We have prepared 20 tankers to supply water wherever there is a water problem. Water is also being supplied through 780 borewells.. Day by day the water level in Hidkal and Rakasakoppa reservoirs is decreasing. Monsoon has not entered yet which has created a problem. Therefore, the public was asked to use water judiciously.

Belagavi water supply in-charge officer Ravikumar said that water is being supplied to Belagavi city from Hidkal Reservoir and Rakasakoppa Reservoir. At present there is 2 TMC of water in Hidkal reservoir and 900 MLD of water in

Rakasakoppa.