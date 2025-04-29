Live
- Indian youth ready and disruptive today, setting research milestones: PM Modi
- Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Date, Rituals & Significance
- Dr. Latha TS Appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Public Relations Council of India
- High Court quashes FIR against Infosys co-founder
- Don’t ask candidates to remove sacred thread, mangalsutra: Min
- CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers
- Duolingo Embraces AI, Begins Phasing Out Contract Workers
- Tomato farmers in Chikkaballapur get dismal prices despite record harvest
- BJP Condemns Congress for 'Grotesque' Use of Prime Minister Modi's Image
- Womens’ protest shakes CM in rally leading to ruckus
Duniya Vijay roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Sethupathi
The makers of ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film with actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday welcomed Kannada actor Duniya Vijay onboard the project.
Chennai: The makers of ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film with actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday welcomed Kannada actor Duniya Vijay onboard the project.
Puri Connects, the production firm of director Puri Jagannadh and actress Charmme Kaur -- which is producing the film, on Monday took to its X timeline to welcome the Kannada star.
It wrote, “From the land of Karnataka to the heart of audiences across the nation.
Team #PuriSethupathi proudly welcomes the sandalwood dynamo, Actor #VijayKumar @OfficialViji on-board for an electrifying role that will leave everyone spellbound. A #PuriJagannadh Film starring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl #Tabu. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial @puriconnects @IamVishuReddy.”
Interestingly, the makers had got fans to guess who the next actor to come onboard would be before making the actual announcement. At around noon on Monday, the production house tweeted, “Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu ... Next??? Keep guessing the next POWERHOUSE PERFORMER joining this MASTERPIECE PROJECT #PuriSethupathi Next On-Board Announcement at 4 PM Today.”
At 4 pm, they announced Duniya Vijay’s name.It may be recalled that the unit has already welcomed actress Tabu to the project. Sources in the know say that Tabu is set to essay a pivotal role in the film. The actress, who is known for her selective roles, was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this project. he yet-to-be-titled pan-India film, which is tentatively being referred to as #PuriSethupathi, stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.The film is to go on floors in June, and will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers will announce the other members of the cast and crew soon.