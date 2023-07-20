'Economy Meals' at affordable rates for General Coach Railway Passengers

BENGALURU: The Railway Board has issued instructions for provision of economy meals, snacks/combo meals to be served through extended service counters to be placed at platforms near GS coaches to facilitate service of economy meals, snacks/combo meals and affordable packaged drinking water to passengers travelling in GS coaches of the trains. The meals are to be supplied from the kitchen units (Refreshment Rooms – RRs and Jan Ahaars - JAs) of IRCTC.

The location of these counters has been decided by Zonal Railways so as to align these counters with the location of GS coaches on platforms. The provision of this extended service counters at the platforms has been done on an experimental basis for a period of 06 months.

IRCTC South Zone is undertaking this activity in due coordination with South Western Railway. The extended service counters have been commissioned at SSS Hubballi and KSR Bengaluru stations.

In Meal Type -1, an Economy Meal which has 7 poori (175 gm), Dry Aloo veg (150 Gm) and pickle (12 gm) at Rs 20 including GST. In Meal Type-2, a Snack Meal (350 Gm) assortment of South Indian Rice or Rajma/ Chole - Rice or Khichdi or Kulche/Bhature - Chole or Pao-Bhaji or Masala Dosa at Rs. 50 including GST.

With regard to water glasses of 200 ml packaged drinking water efforts are being made to source at stations wherever feasible and till such time 1 Ltr bottle of PDW is available.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, stated, Further, more stations are being identified and will be covered for provision of extended service counters progressively for the availability of the economy meals and water.