Eight persons killed in blasts at two firecracker units in TN

Virudhunagar (TN): At least seven persons were killed in a major fire accident at a fireworks unit in Rangapalayam here while another person died in a blast at another fireworks unit in the district on Tuesday, police said.



Police, fire and rescue service personnel, and the public put up joint efforts in extinguishing the flames and trying to rescue the victims. "Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Sivakasi and their identities are yet to be established," a senior police official told PTI. The police suspect that they could be workers, he said. The fire accident at another fireworks unit in Kammapatti village left a man dead, police said