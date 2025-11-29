Elmentoz Research Launches India’s First Insect based AGP-Replacement Technology

Bengaluru: Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech biotechnology company working at the intersection of animal nutrition and public health, concluded its participation at Poultry India Expo 2025, held at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, from November 27–29. The company unveiled India’s first Antibiotic Growth Promoter (AGP) Replacement Technology, marking a decisive step toward creating an antibiotic-free feed and food ecosystem for the nation.

For decades, India has made great strides in overcoming food security challenges. The next national priority, experts agree, is nutritional security, ensuring access to safe, high-quality protein for 1.4 billion citizens. Yet the country’s $35 billion poultry industry continues to rely heavily on antibiotics, leading to rising cases of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Studies estimate that nearly 70 percent of global antibiotic use originates in livestock production, with over 40 percent coming from poultry in developing countries. The result is not only a $2 billion loss to Indian producers each year but also a growing health threat that transcends farms and enters the human food chain.

Speaking at the conclave, Dr. Jayashankar Das, Founder and CEO, Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., said: “India has achieved food sufficiency, but the next challenge is nutritional safety. The misuse of antibiotics in animal feed has become a silent crisis, fuelling AMR and endangering the very foundation of public health. Our work at Elmentoz focuses on replacing antibiotic growth promoters with scientifically developed, indigenously manufactured alternatives that protect both animal productivity and human well-being. This innovation is designed and built in India, for India, to ensure that every egg and every piece of meat produced here is safe for the generations to come.”

At the event, Elmentoz presented its Smart Protein platform and immune smart premix, which integrates Antimicrobial Peptide (AMP) science with precision formulation to improve feed conversion, immunity, and disease resilience without antibiotic dependence. The company’s flagship product lines, ELGROWR and ELTIDE™, have demonstrated measurable improvements in growth and gut health, while reducing overall feed production costs and enabling farmers to increase their income by up to 10–20% through a fully antibiotic-free, precision nutrition approach.The discussions at Poultry India Expo 2025 focused strongly on the role of innovation in tackling AMR at its source: the feed stage. Elmentoz demonstrated how AMP-based feed solutions can help the sector achieve:

• No-antibiotic growth performance

• Enhanced immunity and resilience

• Better Feed Conversion Ratios (FCR)

• Lower AMR risk across the food chain

• Industrial-scale manufacturing under cGMP standards

These breakthroughs will be scaled through India’s largest BSF insect processing cGMP Smart Protein Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad, which is scheduled to commence operations in December this year. The facility will integrate advanced automation, robotics, and data-driven bioprocessing with genomic and proteomic research to produce standardized, traceable, and regulatory-compliant natural formulations at a national scale.

Dr. Padmaja Mohanty, Co-Founder and CTO, Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., added: “AMR is not just a veterinary issue, it is a national health concern. The poultry sector has an opportunity to lead India’s transformation by eliminating routine antibiotic use in feed. Through AMP-driven nutrition and data-led manufacturing, we are working to build a resilient ecosystem that aligns with the Government of India’s vision for sustainable and safe food systems. New India is not only innovating at the molecular level; it is also manufacturing solutions that can compete globally.”

Elmentoz’s booth at the conclave drew strong interest from feed producers, integrators, and poultry farmers. academic researchers. The company initiated discussions on more joint trials at national scale and long-term partnerships aimed at improving efficiency and biosecurity across the poultry value chain.

The event highlighted a turning point for Indian agriculture, where the goal is no longer only to feed the nation, but to nourish it safely. By pioneering AGP-replacement technology, Elmentoz positions India at the forefront of the global movement to curb AMR and secure a healthier future for both people and animals.

About Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd.

Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd. is a deep tech biotech company at the forefront of precision animal health nutrition and smart feed manufacturing for poultry, aquaculture, and pet food.