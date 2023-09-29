Eshwar Khandre – DK Shivakumar meet, discuss on Godavari, Mehkar and Kalyana Karnataka projects

Bengaluru: Godavari river water should be adequately utilized in Kalyan Karnataka including Bidar district, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has requested Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar to prepare a plan to use our share of 23 TMC water.

Eshwar Khandre, who met and consulted the Deputy Chief Minister at the Home Office on Friday, said that the Karanja Reservoir, Ativala Lift Irrigation Project has already been completed and the irrigated area of his constituency Bhalki Taluk has been increased.

Mehkar lift irrigation project is to be implemented. There is a demand that the farmers who lost their land many years ago due to the Karanja project have not received adequate compensation. He pointed out that the long-standing demand of Karanja victims should be considered as a special case and resolved on a one-time basis and the scheme to fill the lakes of Bidar district should be implemented.

Also consulted about completion of various irrigation projects in Kalyana Karnataka part and initiation of pending projects.

Emphasis on party organization: Eshwar Khandre, who is also the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, held a serious discussion with KPCC state president DK Shivakumar about organizing the party in the state and gearing up for the upcoming local body elections and Lok Sabha elections.