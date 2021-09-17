ESICMH docs taking 'commission' for referring cardiac patients to pvt hospitals: AAP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that ESIC Model Hospital in Rajajinagar was taking 'commission' for referring their cardiac patients to private hospitals. "This is a violation of the contract between ESIC Model Hospital (ESICMH) and Jayadeva Hospital."



The issue came to light when AAP leaders protested in front of ESICMH, Rajajinagar against Jayadeva Hospital cancelling its contract with ESICMH.

The Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research (SJICR) wrote a letter to the ESICMH stating that they wish to move the cardiac wing to their new Bannerghatta road campus. The SJICR is constructing a 300-bed cardiac hospital and has decided to move all medical equipment and medical professionals to the new campus. The hospital has alleged that from 2012 onwards the ESICMH has been unable to meet the assured Rs 15-crore turnover. SJICR entered into an MoU with ESICMH in 2011 to establish a cardiac centre at ESICMH and provide cardiac care to all ESIC beneficiaries. The contract was for a term of 10 years and is expiring in November. The SJICR sent a letter to ESICHM in this regard.

SJICR further alleged that ESI failed to also meet the requirement to refer patients from all ESIC dispensaries to SJICR's cardiac wing. In addition, SJICR's facilities were underutilised and ESIC dispensaries have been referring to private hospitals which have led to led to the hospital dealing with huge losses over the years. They further added that this was also brought to the hospital's attention but no action was taken in this regard. "This decision will affect lakhs of beneficiaries who are dependent on this hospital. In the area of Rajajinagar, Peenya and Kamakshipalya, this is the only efficient cardiac hospital available" said Bengaluru AAP vice president, B T Naganna.

"ESI hospital authorities are taking up to 40 per cent commission on these referrals. There should be a thorough investigation against doctors who have also benefited from this deal and the number of patients who have died," he added. AAP will continue to protest and demands CBI inquiry into the issue.