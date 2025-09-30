Ex-serviceman alleges assault by police over refusal to pay “hafta”

Dharwad: A shocking allegation has emerged from Dharwad after an ex-serviceman claimed he was brutally assaulted by police officers for refusing to pay them a monthly bribe. The incident took place late on Saturday night at Saptapur Bavi, where the retired soldier runs a paying guest (PG) hostel and mess for students.

The victim, identified as Ramappa Nippani, a retired army soldier, had been running the PG at low cost, offering affordable food and accommodation to students. According to him, a group of eight to ten policemen from Dharwad Suburban Police Station arrived at his mess around 11 p.m. and asked him to close the gates immediately. When Ramappa replied that a few more students were yet to arrive for dinner, an argument broke out.

Ramappa alleged that the policemen then attacked him with helmets and other objects, thrashing him mercilessly. Workers at the mess were also beaten, and furniture including tables and chairs was damaged. He further accused the officers of seizing CCTV footage and mobile phones from the premises to erase evidence.

The ex-serviceman revealed that the police had been pressuring him for months to pay a monthly “hafta” of ₹4,000–₹5,000. “I served the country in the army, I will not pay bribes to anyone. Because I refused, they attacked me. The very police who should give us justice have committed injustice,” Ramappa alleged.

His brother too condemned the incident, demanding strict action against the officers. The family is preparing to file a formal complaint against the Dharwad Suburban police personnel involved.



