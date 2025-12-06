Cricket fans expect RoKo’s high-voltage action in Vizag!

Visakhapatnam: Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to capture the live action of RoKo (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) as ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is hosting India Vs South Africa ODI on December 6.

Kohli admirers hope that their hero is set to hit a hattrick by scoring another century as Kohli scored two consecutive centuries in the series held in Ranchi and Raipur.

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium is considered to be the luckiest one for Kohli as he had hit three centuries and two half centuries during the seven matches he played earlier here. Also, he secured the highest individual score 157 not-out in the stadium. Following which, Kohli admirers express confidence that he is certain to hit another century in the series.

Rohit Sharma is one of the Indian cricketers who had hit three consecutive centuries earlier. In the match scheduled on Saturday, Virat Kohli is expected to achieve the feat as well.

As both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in form, cricket fans could hardly contain their excitement to watch the live action at the stadium.

Apparently, there is no guarantee for the cricket fans to capture the live ODI action of RoKo once again in Visakhapatnam as they have officially announced their retirement from test and T-20 matches.

As part of the ODI series, two matches have been completed so far. Of them, India and South Africa teams won one match each. Fans go frenzy as the third ODI has been scheduled in Visakhapatnam. And the team that wins in this ODI will win the series.

Despite scoring 358 runs, India lost one match in the series. Experts estimate that the final match will have a higher score than the previous one. In Visakhapatnam, the digital sale of tickets got exhausted in minutes as soon the portal was opened for the public. As a result, many got disappointed due to unavailability of the tickets.

As Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath and secretary Sana Satish Babu are serving as MPs, the demand for tickets has seen an all-time high in political circles as well.