Exempt medical equipment from GST, says MP in letter to Centre

Bengaluru: Member of Parliaent D.K. Suresh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide subsidy and exempt medical emergency equipment and Covid related drugs from GST.

Suresh, in a letter, has said that as the nation grapples with a war-like situation, drastic measures have to be taken to extend medical aid to Covid patients.

"Patients are unable to bear the cost of unexpected medical care. In order to help them financially, I request you to provide subsidies for all medical emergency supplies such as oxygen pipeline, oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen so that hospitals can provide care at lower cost and pass on this benefit to the patients," the letter by Suresh read.

"In addition, medical equipment and drugs procured during this period of crisis should be exempted from GST," he added.

On Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivkumar along with Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy started an ambulance service under Congress Cares, an initiative of Karnataka Youth Congress to help the Covid patients.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala was apprised of the development by Shivakumar on phone.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) asked the Karnataka Congress to come up with a comprehensive plan to help people during the pandemic. The party's initiative "Hello Doctor" has already been launched by the party.