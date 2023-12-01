Fake bomb call in Bengaluru; Public should not worry: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "15 schools in Bengaluru received fake bomb calls. The public should not worry," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM Shivakumar responded to the media after visiting Neev Academy where the fake bomb call was received. "Those who made false threats will be found within 24 hours. Police are already conducting operations. This was also the case a year ago. As soon as I heard the news that the schools received a fake bomb threat, I was shocked. Some schools I know have received threats like this through e-mail messages. The Commissioner of Police has already held a press conference and informed that this is a fake bomb threat. "Parents are worried, there is no need to worry, they should be brave," he said.

"The Bomb Disposal Squad has already inspected the spot. There is less chance of this happening near our house due to police security. However, since it is an important area, one should be careful. People of Bengaluru need not worry, this threat has been called by some miscreants, we will find out the allegations within 24 hours," he said.







When asked that such a bomb threat was received during the Bengaluru festival, he said, "Some miscreants do this kind of mischief, and the festival is going to happen."



When asked if he is telling the cybercrime police how to act, he said, “The cybercrime department is active. Immediate action has been taken and information has been given to the concerned departments. They are also giving me information through the phone. They are also operating in front of our house," he said.

When asked why such fake bomb calls are being heard again and again, he said, “It is a diversion. It may be because now is the exam time. In the past there was an incident where the flight was delayed. Sometimes one in 10 fake calls can be targeted. We do not ignore such fake calls. We will take it seriously and take necessary action," he said.

