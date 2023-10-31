Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises

Mandya: We do not cling to power. Protecting the interests of farmers is more important to us than power. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that whatever the situation may be, he will always look after the interests of the farmers.

After visiting the protest site held by the Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Committee and a coalition of many organizations, he received the petition of the protestors and spoke in response to their demands.

We are facing a severe drought this year. The rain has completely stopped. Because of this, we are in a year of trouble without the reservoirs being filled. An order has come out that we should give 177.25 TMC water to Tamil Nadu. There is an order to release so much water every month. We have strongly presented our case to the Cauvery Authority and the Committee that there is no water, so the water cannot be released. However, first they asked to release 5000 cusecs of water, then the order came to release 3000 cusecs of water. We did not agree to that either. Now 2600 cusecs of water has been ordered to be released yesterday. But we give first priority to drinking water and sustaining crops. We will try our best to save the Monsoon crop. I am the son of a farmer who has joined the farmer struggle. We are also in a neat area. So I know the plight of farmers very well. So don't fall behind to wait for your good. Farmers are not sacrificed for power. He clearly said that we are not just clinging to power.

He assured that serious and practical action will be taken for the welfare of the farmers. We have released Rs 50 to Mysugar Sugar Factory for the benefit of sugarcane growers. We are on your side. Doubtless, he said.

Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs Ravi Ganiga, Dinesh Gooligowda, Narendraswamy and many other leaders listened to the demands of the protestors.