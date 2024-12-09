Fertility center transforms infertility into hope for UAE couple facing dual challenges

Bengaluru: Whether driven by an increasingly individualistic mindset, changing lifestyles, genetic factors, pollution, or other influences, the stark reality is that infertility is rising worldwide. The WHO projects that by 2025, nearly 10 million couples will face difficulties conceiving. In India, a 2023 study reveals a troubling trend: secondary infertility is on the rise, affecting 42.66% of couples, while primary infertility has decreased slightly to 57.33%. With 10-15% of married couples confronting fertility issues, this growing concern requires immediate attention.

Mariam (Name Changed), a 42-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates, and her 39-year-old husband, Omar (Name Changed), encountered significant difficulties in their journey to have a child. Their concerns deepened after three unsuccessful IVF cycles, highlighting the need for a more customized approach. Seeking further treatment, they turned to Milann Fertility Center in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Under the care of Dr. R Suchindra, Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Center the couple underwent a comprehensive evaluation. It was determined that Mariam faced the dual challenges of advanced maternal age and a reduced ovarian reserve, with an antral follicle count of 4. Meanwhile, Omar was diagnosed with oligospermia and a high DNA fragmentation index (DFI).

Based on the diagnosis and evaluations, Dr. Suchindra recommended, “IVF/ICSI combined with Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidies (PGT-A) to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy, Mrs. Mariam underwent a carefully monitored IVF/ICSI stimulation cycle, which resulted in the retrieval of three mature oocytes. All three oocytes successfully developed into blastocysts. The blastocysts were then subjected to PGT-A, a technique used to screen for chromosomal abnormalities. The results revealed two euploid (chromosomally normal) embryos and one aneuploid (abnormal) embryo.

Dr. Suchindra explained, “Mariam underwent a Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) cycle, a procedure designed to assist in achieving pregnancy. In this process, embryos that were previously fertilized and frozen are thawed and then transferred into the uterus. The timing of the transfer is carefully coordinated with your menstrual cycle to maximize the chances of a successful pregnancy.” In this case, one of the euploid blastocysts was chosen for transfer, further increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Fifteen days after the embryo transfer, Mariam’s beta-hCG level was recorded at 4280 mIU/ml, indicating a positive pregnancy. An early pregnancy scan confirmed the presence of an intrauterine gestational sac. A follow-up scan at 6 weeks and 2 days revealed a gestational sac with a fetal pole and cardiac activity, confirming a viable pregnancy.

The couple shared, “Initially, we had lost all hope, but the Doctor took the time to explain the entire process and encouraged us to give ourselves another chance. What truly made the difference was the personalized care we received.”