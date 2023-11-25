Financial Woes Hit Midday Meals in Bidar Schools

Bidar: Despite the government's initiative to provide nutritious meals to children through the Midday Meals Scheme, head teachers of government schools in Bidar are facing financial strain as the allocated funds for vegetables and gas have not been released for the past four to five months.

The Midday Meals Scheme, implemented across the state in 2002-03, aimed to encourage school attendance among children and address hunger by providing hot meals. However, the delay in releasing funds for essential ingredients has put the onus on head teachers, who are now using their own money to procure vegetables and gas for cooking meals.

The scheme, which has been successful in offering nutritious meals comprising tur dal , various vegetables, milk, fruit, eggs, and chickpeas for over a decade, has hit a roadblock due to non-payment of funds. The government allocates funds for vegetables, bananas, and fruits directly into head teachers' bank accounts, but delays in reimbursement since April have become a pressing concern for 294 schools out of a total of 450 in Bidar taluk.

Despite ration and milk powder being supplied by the government, expenses for vegetables, eggs, and sugar are borne by the head teachers. Family responsibilities, including children's education and bank loan repayments, are causing financial strain on head teachers, who were assured monthly reimbursement. While Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shilpa M. has been made aware of the issue, teachers express dissatisfaction with the lack of resolution. Despite payments being made in other districts, Bidar teachers continue to await reimbursement, urging the government to understand their predicament and promptly release the arrears to ensure the smooth functioning of the Midday Meals Scheme.