FIRA dissociates from Sanal Edamaruku following arrest in Poland
The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), an umbrella body of nearly 70 rationalist organisations across the country, has issued a clarification following the reported arrest of rationalist Sanal Edamaruku in Poland.
Media reports suggest that Edamaruku, head of Rationalist International, was detained based on a red corner notice issued by Indian authorities. The case has been linked to Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
However, in a statement released on Tuesday, FIRA said that Edamaruku is not affiliated with the federation and is not considered a representative figure of the Indian rationalist movement.
According to the federation, the red corner notice was issued in connection with a criminal complaint of cheating, where a woman was allegedly defrauded of ₹15 lakh under the promise of a job in Finland.
“Our movement draws inspiration from leaders like Periyar, Bhagat Singh, and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar,” FIRA stated. “We condemn any attempt to misuse the rationalist platform for personal gain or to exploit others.”
FIRA’s statement comes amid public discussion about the implications of Edamaruku’s arrest for the broader rationalist movement in India.