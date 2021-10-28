First in India, postmen deliver mail on e-bikes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: For the first time in the country, postmen are delivering mail on e-bikes in Bengaluru. Electric bikes have been provided to J P Nagar Bangalore Post Office staff.



A total of 15 postmen and postwomen have been zooming on blue Yulu bikes and delivering the mail for the last 15 days from the post office. "Launched on a pilot basis on October 14, on the occasion of the postal day week, the e-post service will be expanded to other post offices depending on its success, LK Dash, General Postmaster of Bangalore Zone, said.

The vehicles are being sent to Yulu facility daily for recharging. Under the project, cost-effectiveness of the electric vehicles will be compared with petrol bikes. Dash said the Yulu agency said that if the scheme succeeds, the post office will have a charging facility.

The pilot project, being termed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, aims at cutting down on carbon footprint.

The Yulu bikes in a tweet stated, "The largest postal network in the world is starting to go green with Yulu. The Post Master General of BLR adopted this initiative by providing 11 mail carriers Yulu bikes for the delivery of letters and parcels."