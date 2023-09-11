Five killed, six injured in head on collision

Chitradurga: Five persons were died and six others injured in a head on collision on National Highway 150 (A) near Gollahalli in Hiriyur, on Monday early morning.

A devastating collision between a bus and a lorry has claimed the lives of five individuals and left several others injured. The bus was en route from Raichur to Bengaluru when collision with a lorry at around 3 am . The impact was so severe that two passengers tragically lost their lives on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital. One of the injured passengers, despite medical efforts, lost their life while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Parvathamma (45), hailing from Bangalore, Ramesh (40) from Muski, and Mabamma (35). The identities of the other two victims remain unknown at this time. In addition to the fatalities, more than 6 passengers on the bus sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to Chitradurga District Hospital for medical care.

The driver of the lorry absconded after the incident. A case registered at Aimangala police station.