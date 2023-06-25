Flights would operate from Aug 11 at Shivamogga airport

Shivamogga: The newly-built airport in Shivamogga which inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start flight operations from August 11. The first flight will operate between Shivamogga and Bangalore. Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told reporters that Indigo Airlines officials visited the airport last week and inspected various facilities including bus services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport by landing at Shivamogga from Delhi on February 27. For the first time, the Prime Minister’s plane arrived at Shivamogga airport It was a historic moment for us. Raghavendra said that the inauguration of the airport on the birthday of former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is also a matter of happiness for us. According to sources, Indigo Airlines will soon start flights from Shivamogga to Delhi and Mumbai. Asked about the fare between Shivamogga and Bengaluru, the MP said it may be between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per person. The airport will help promote tourism in the district. He said famous Jog Falls and many religious places are located in the district which will help tourists to visit them. The airport will play a big role in the development of neighbouring districts like Davanagere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru. He said that the start of flight service from Shivamogga will give a big boost to the industrial sector of the district.