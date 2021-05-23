Food kits distributed to Sandalwood supporting actors

Bengaluru: Free food kits were distributed on Sunday among supporting actors of Sandalwood who are facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana symbolically distributed food kits donated by Bharat Gowda Charitable Trust to artists, said, that the film industry was one of the sectors which had been severely hit on account of the pandemic.

"The Cinema industry has been in difficulties since March 2020 and their distress has been continuing due to restrictions on shooting activities and the closure of theatres. Organizations and donors should come forward generously at this juncture to help film artists considering the plight they have been facing. The government would consider the film workers as frontline workers and facilitate them for vaccination" DCM told reporters.

He also announced a personal aid of Rs 1000/- each to 200 supportive artists during the occasion. Food kits to 30 artists were handed over at the spot and it was announced, remaining 170 kits would be sent to the homes of the artists.

Artists Honnavalli Krishna, Ganesh Rao, Meese Anjanappa, Dingri Nagaraj, Umesh Hegde, Sitara, Bharath Gowda, and others were present.